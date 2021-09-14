Denison ranked 7th heading into 3rd ranked Lovejoy
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have moved up to 7th in the Texas Football rankings this week.
The Jackets were ranked 9th a week ago and will face third ranked Lovejoy on Friday in their district opener.
“As much as we try to treat every football game as the same, they’re not,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “This is the one as a coaching staff that we have been looking forward to. "
Other rankings from area teams include:
TEXAS
4A-DI
9. Paris
4A-DII
3. Celina
3A-DII
2. Gunter
2A-DII
3. Muenster
OKLAHOMA
Class 5A
8. Ardmore
Class 3A
7. Kingston
8. Plainview
10. Madill
12. Lone Grove
Class A
1. Ringling (4)
