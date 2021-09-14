Texoma Local
Denison ranked 7th heading into 3rd ranked Lovejoy

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have moved up to 7th in the Texas Football rankings this week.

The Jackets were ranked 9th a week ago and will face third ranked Lovejoy on Friday in their district opener.

“As much as we try to treat every football game as the same, they’re not,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “This is the one as a coaching staff that we have been looking forward to. "

Other rankings from area teams include:

TEXAS

4A-DI

9. Paris

4A-DII

3. Celina

3A-DII

2. Gunter

2A-DII

3. Muenster

OKLAHOMA

Class 5A

8. Ardmore

Class 3A

7. Kingston

8. Plainview

10. Madill

12. Lone Grove

Class A

1. Ringling (4)

