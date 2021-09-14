Disturbance with knife forces schools to lock down

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An alleged stabbing put 2 Texoma schools on lockdown this morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Denison Police were called to the 200 block of Jennie Lane for an alleged stabbing.

It briefly put Mayes Elementary and B. MacDaniel Intermediate schools on lockdown.

A man and woman got into a verbal disturbance and she allegedly cut him with a knife.

Police said the cut was superficial and no medical treatment was needed.

Both were arrested on unrelated charges and the case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

