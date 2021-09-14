Texoma Local
Disturbance with knife forces schools to lock down

Denison Police were called to the 200 block of Jennie Lane for an alleged stabbing Tuesday.
Denison Police were called to the 200 block of Jennie Lane for an alleged stabbing Tuesday.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An alleged stabbing put 2 Texoma schools on lockdown this morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Denison Police were called to the 200 block of Jennie Lane for an alleged stabbing.

It briefly put Mayes Elementary and B. MacDaniel Intermediate schools on lockdown.

A man and woman got into a verbal disturbance and she allegedly cut him with a knife.

Police said the cut was superficial and no medical treatment was needed.

Both were arrested on unrelated charges and the case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

