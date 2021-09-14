Only a Few Showers for Texoma from Nicholas

Tropical storm Nicholas will track inland overnight and basically right over Houston during the day Tuesday. Rainfall totals in excess of 10 inches will no doubt cause some serious flooding in portions of southeast Texas and into Louisiana. However, steering currents will keep Texoma rain chances fairly limited and amounts quite low.

Bottom line: a blocking upper high extends across the southern U.S. and this will deflect Nicholas to the east. Another upper high over the desert southwest heads our way for the weekend and this should push temperatures into the mid-90s, well above average for mid-September.

The GFS and Euro models both show a fairly stout cold front arriving Tue-Wed of next week and it looks like some rather cool weather will arrive behind it. There’s a fairly high potential for rain along the front and this looks to be our first real hope for a general rain across the viewing area. Of course, we’re pretty far down the road for anything even vaguely resembling a guarantee!

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 10% Showers

Wednesday: 20% Showers/thunderstorms

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12