Rain Prospects Low, Weekend Temperatures High

Tropical storm Nicholas is just inland near Beaumont, and is expected to move very slowly across southern Louisiana Wednesday and Thursday, possibly causing significant flooding there. Offcially, NHC track shows the system barely moving tomorrow and this sets the stage for potential serious flooding, over 10 inches of rain is likely in parts of Louisiana.

Turning to Texoma skies, a rather odd pattern as an upper low passes over us this weekend, but it will be moisture starved and we’ll still have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Upper high pressure remains, making it hotter than average.

Expect a northeast wind tomorrow but very little rain if any from Nicholas, I’ve lowered the Wednesday rain chance to 10 percent.

Here’s tonight’s forecast, mostly clear and humid.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 10% Showers

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV