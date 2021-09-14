Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Rain Prospects Low, Weekend Temperatures High

Unseasonably hot readings can be expected for the last weekend of summer
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical storm Nicholas is just inland near Beaumont, and is expected to move very slowly across southern Louisiana Wednesday and Thursday, possibly causing significant flooding there. Offcially, NHC track shows the system barely moving tomorrow and this sets the stage for potential serious flooding, over 10 inches of rain is likely in parts of Louisiana.

Turning to Texoma skies, a rather odd pattern as an upper low passes over us this weekend, but it will be moisture starved and we’ll still have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Upper high pressure remains, making it hotter than average.

Expect a northeast wind tomorrow but very little rain if any from Nicholas, I’ve lowered the Wednesday rain chance to 10 percent.

Here’s tonight’s forecast, mostly clear and humid.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 10% Showers

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Power outage affects thousands in Grayson County
Police investigating suspicious death in Denison
A Love County teenage girl has been missing since last Sunday.
15-year-old girl missing from Love County
A Fannin County woman has COVID-19 and says the Delta variant is destroying her family.
Fannin County woman urges people to get vaccinated after losing brother to Delta variant
Man accused of pouring gasoline on house
Man accused of pouring gasoline on house

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley