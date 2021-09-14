Rain Prospects Low, Weekend Temperatures High
Unseasonably hot readings can be expected for the last weekend of summer
Tropical storm Nicholas is just inland near Beaumont, and is expected to move very slowly across southern Louisiana Wednesday and Thursday, possibly causing significant flooding there. Offcially, NHC track shows the system barely moving tomorrow and this sets the stage for potential serious flooding, over 10 inches of rain is likely in parts of Louisiana.
Turning to Texoma skies, a rather odd pattern as an upper low passes over us this weekend, but it will be moisture starved and we’ll still have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Upper high pressure remains, making it hotter than average.
Expect a northeast wind tomorrow but very little rain if any from Nicholas, I’ve lowered the Wednesday rain chance to 10 percent.
Here’s tonight’s forecast, mostly clear and humid.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: 10% Showers
Thursday: Sunny skies
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Sunny
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV