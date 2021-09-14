Sherman ISD employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman ISD employee bonded out of jail today after getting arrested for having inappropriate relations with a student.

Police said the woman is 40-year-old Katherine Morris, and she’s a Sherman ISD employee.

Police said she engaged in sexual intercourse with one student and his friend, who is not a SISD student.

According to a complaint document from Grayson County, a student and two of his friends went to a local family entertainment place on Thursday when they ran into Morris.

The student told police she recognized him and his friends and began flirting, which turned into kissing and eventually heavy petting inside the establishment.

The student also told police Morris bought a shot of liquor for him and his friends.

The complaint said she asked them for a ride back to her place because she had been drinking, and that’s when the students said she invited them into her residence in Pottsboro.

Things escalated into a sexual encounter during which the student and his friend took photographs and videos.

Lt. Jeremy Cox with the Sherman Police added that parents could do a few things to help make sure this doesn’t happen to their children.

“Be involved,” said Cox. “Just because they’re teenagers doesn’t mean you can let them just run around and do what they wanna do. Being involved is the safest thing you can do, and it keeps them safe so that hopefully we can keep these things from happening and more children from being victimized.”

Sherman ISD sent us the following statement below:

“Late Monday afternoon, Sherman ISD was made aware of an off-campus incident involving an SISD employee and Sherman High School student. District officials immediately initiated an investigation and informed law enforcement. State and federal law prohibit us from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Therefore, we cannot provide further information on this matter. We are continuing to work closely with the Sherman Police Department as the investigation continues.”

Morris bailed out of jail today on a 50 thousand dollar bond.

