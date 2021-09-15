Ardmore takes 2-0 record on the road to Ponca City

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are off to a great start, 2-0 this season, with wins over Ada and Shawnee.

This week the Tigers will make the trip up to Ponca City to take on a team that is 1-1. The Tigers have really been mixing it up on offense. They are throwing the ball more than normal and head coach Josh Newby likes that balance.

“I think Cal has a great arm and the receivers are doing a great job,” head coach Josh Newby said. “I have been very happy with that. I think we need to get our inside running game going better. If we get all the cylinders clicking, at one point, I think it can be a really good offense. Right now, I think we have a ways to go.”

