Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman ISD employee bonded out of jail today after getting arrested for having inappropriate...
Sherman ISD employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with student
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
A Fannin County woman has COVID-19 and says the Delta variant is destroying her family.
Fannin County woman urges people to get vaccinated after losing brother to Delta variant
A Love County teenage girl has been missing since last Sunday.
15-year-old girl missing from Love County
Power outage affects thousands in Grayson County

Latest News

Four elite gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI's botched...
Gymnasts testify in probe of FBI Nassar investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting