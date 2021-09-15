Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Fire destroys Ardmore home

Fire destroys Ardmore home
Fire destroys Ardmore home(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore home was destroyed Wednesday morning in a fire.

Firefighters are still figuring out what caused it. The Ardmore Fire Department says they were called just before 9 a.m. about a garage fire and by the time they arrived, the house in the 3600 block of North Commerce Street was fully engulfed.

The fire was in a rural part of Ardmore, too far from a hydrant so several county departments assisted and brought water tankers.

The family got out in time and there were no injuries, but it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman ISD employee bonded out of jail today after getting arrested for having inappropriate...
Sherman ISD employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with student
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
A Fannin County woman has COVID-19 and says the Delta variant is destroying her family.
Fannin County woman urges people to get vaccinated after losing brother to Delta variant
A Love County teenage girl has been missing since last Sunday.
15-year-old girl missing from Love County
Power outage affects thousands in Grayson County

Latest News

The elections required 60% supermajority to pass and only two of the seven propositions failed...
Oklahoma school bond election results
A Sherman mother's grit and gumption helped her take on a heavy load during an already dark time.
Grace and Gumption, Ashley’s Story
Honey Grove ISD was named in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit filed in Fannin County...
Honey Grove ISD named in Texas Attorney General lawsuit over mask mandate
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse