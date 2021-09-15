Fire destroys Ardmore home

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore home was destroyed Wednesday morning in a fire.

Firefighters are still figuring out what caused it. The Ardmore Fire Department says they were called just before 9 a.m. about a garage fire and by the time they arrived, the house in the 3600 block of North Commerce Street was fully engulfed.

The fire was in a rural part of Ardmore, too far from a hydrant so several county departments assisted and brought water tankers.

The family got out in time and there were no injuries, but it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

