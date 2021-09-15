Iraq veteran had heart for service in and out of army, family says

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - First lieutenant Jacob Mason’s family said he was smart, humble and he always went the extra mile to serve God and everyone he met.

“Until you pass, I guess you don’t realize how many people you actually touch,” Jacob’s father Rick Mason said.

Rick said over 300 people wrote about how he had changed their lives on a Facebook page set up in his memory.

“How he had helped them out, what he had meant to them, saving their lives, saving their careers, everything else,” Rick said.

While working to be a ranger, Jacob died in a training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

His sister Jessica Mason said he died working towards his lifelong dream of becoming the president.

“He wanted to know that once he was in charge that he would be able to serve the people well, but also serve the military well,” Jessica said. “Because the president has to wear both of those hats.”

Jacob spent his life serving-not only in the army, but in his daily life.

“It was just his demeanor and that’s what he did,” Jacob’s mother Lisa Mason said.

Lisa said her son Jacob had a unique way of loving everyone as they were.

“Not shaming anyone for things that they-or their differences of opinions and stuff,” Lisa said. “He would listen, try to take his take on some of it and learn from it.”

A lifelong learner, Jacob had a masters in engineering.

Jessica said she’s cherishing the stories she read about her brother’s kindness.

“His love of service and just how he lived like Christ and wanted to love and serve others,” Jessica said. “That has just left the greatest impact on my life and I know for lots of people’s lives as well.”

Jacob was deployed in Iraq for nine months from June 2020 to March 2021.

“We’re gonna remember him as a man with a servant’s heart,” Rick said. “Because in my opinion, that’s as high of a comment as you can get.”

