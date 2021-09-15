Locals react to Reba rescue in Atoka Tuesday

Texoma Local
Texoma’s own Reba McEntire confirmed on social media Wednesday that everyone is okay after yesterday’s staircase collapse. Locals respond to Reba’s Rescue.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Texoma’s own Reba McEntire confirmed on social media Wednesday that everyone is okay after Tuesday’s staircase collapse. Locals respond to Reba’s Rescue.

A fire ladder rescue here in downtown Atoka had folks shocked, and when they heard who was being rescued, locals say it was a familiar face.

“They’re just people like you and me. They do their thing and support what’s going on in town,” said Mary Jane Taylor, owner of Boggy Bottom Antiques and Collectibles in Downtown Atoka.

Taylor has owned Boggy Bottom Antiques with her husband for 15 years.

“Oh is Reba McEntire from here? And we’ll say yes she is, her family’s here and she grew up around in Atoka county. And that means something to them. That makes them look a little more seriously at our community,” said Taylor.

She said being from Atoka county, Reba and her family have always been supportive of the community.

“Everybody loves her and respects her. And nobody really expects anything from her but whatever happens we appreciate it,” said Taylor.

Tuesday afternoon the second story stairwell of an historic building on East Court Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue collapsed, trapping Reba and others who were touring it inside.

Reba took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon saying “While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“There’s a lot of work right now and effort going on to build up the town, especially the downtown area,” said Taylor.

Taylor looks forward to seeing what Reba has in the works.

“You know I heard rumors for a while that maybe Reba was involved. If it’s true that’ll be wonderful. We appreciate her lending her name to what’s going on,” said Taylor.

Reba’s PR team couldn’t disclose information on the future project she’s part of.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

