School bond election results are in

The elections required 60% supermajority to pass.

Only two of the seven propositions failed to pass.

Ada public school had two propositions worth a combined $74.5 million.

· Proposition No. 1

$74,160,000 will be used for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

· Proposition No. 2

$400,000 will be used for purchasing transportation equipment, and levy and collect an annual tax.

Both propositions passed with 70.30% of voters saying yes to propositions one and 72.19% saying yes to proposition.

Atoka schools proposed a bond for over 13 million dollars that would not affect property tax.

· Proposition No. 1

$13,580,000 will be used for constructing, equipping, repairing, and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment, and acquiring and improving school sites.

The proposition failed to pass with 57.61% of voters saying no.

Hugo schools proposed a bond for over $3 million dollars that will not affect property tax.

· Proposition No. 1

$3,380,000 will be used for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, to include a new cafeteria/safe room at the Hugo Middle School.

The proposition passed with 74.33% of voters saying yes.

Silo schools proposed a bond for $33.4 million dollars that would have increase the property tax rate by 24.8%.

· Proposition No. 1

$33,445,000 will be used for constructing, furnishing, equipping and/or acquiring a new high school with safe room and a multi-purpose event center with a cafeteria, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

The proposition failed to pass with 68.52% of voters saying no.

Tishomingo schools proposed a bond for over $24 million dollars that will increase the property tax rate by 28%.

· Proposition No. 1

$24,510,000 will be used for constructing, furnishing, equipping, and/or acquiring a new high school with classrooms, band/safe room, cafeteria, library/media center and gymnasium, constructing, furnishing, equipping, and/or acquiring a new elementary classroom building, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

The proposition passed with 60.81% of voters saying yes.

Valliant schools proposed a bond for $3 million dollars that will not affect property tax.

· Proposition No. 1 $3,000,000 will be used for renovating, repairing and/or remodeling classroom buildings district-wide, as needed, repairing the roof at the Rock Gym, acquiring and installing lights at the baseball field, acquiring and installing bleachers at the high school gym, renovating, repairing and/or remodeling the dugouts at the softball field, acquiring and installing curtains at the auditorium, constructing a restroom/concession at the football field, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

The proposition passed with 80.70% of voters saying yes.

