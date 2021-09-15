Sherman prepares for homecoming game with McKinney

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats have shown great improvement each week, now 2-1 heading into a showdown with McKinney.

After playing Denison, the Bearcats have posted wins over Mount Pleasant and Saginaw. Head coach Cory Cain says his team is getting better daily.

“We have improved across the board and I mean that,” Cain said. “It’s not a generic answer. I growth has been exponential. Just with new coaches, new system, new routine, all of that is improving daily. Our kids are working really, really hard at it. It’s important to them. We have seen great growth across the board.”

