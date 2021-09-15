What to expect for the 40th Sherman Arts Festival

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Arts Festival is just around the corner, and this year, the organizers said they are going all out.

“This is a big year for us, it’s our 40th annual arts fest here in Sherman, and we will have so many to enjoy and come hungry because the food vendors sound really delicious, and that’s always a highlight for a lot of people,” said Sherman Tourism and Mainstreet Manager Sarah McRae.

Sherman Arts Festival kicks off Saturday morning, and organizers said there could be a record-breaking number of vendors.

“Over 150 vendors, that’s a lot,” said McRae. “I think this is the most we’ve had since we’ve been putting it together here.”

There will be everything from food stands to local business owners and live music.

“We’ll see a good variety of people selling fun wreaths and fall decor, and gosh, we see it all as far as handmade jewelry and just really neat stuff that you can buy because it’s unique, you just can’t get it anywhere,” said McRae.

After a year with COVID-19, some local business owners setting up shop at the festival said they have high hopes for turnout.

“Last year was a little different with COVID, so I’m interested to see what happens this year and how many people come out,” said Shannon Connor, the owner of Happy Square Nutrition.

“We’re hoping to see a bigger turnout than last year, but last year you know, wasn’t bad but were really looking forward to great things this year,” said Janet Richardson, the Co-Owner of LAL Boutique.

McRae said to expect a few COVID-19 precautions too.

“We are keeping some of the things we put into effect then like spacing them out and having hand sanitizer stations, things like that, we’re still doing, but we are blessed with a big outdoor space location, so we have the gift of fresh air,” said McRae.

The festival starts at 9 am Saturday and runs until 4 pm.

There will also be a 5k and Color-K Fun Run at 8 am.

More details can be found on their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.