15-year-old missing Love Co. girl last contacted in Austin area

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The family of a Love County teenage girl missing since last Sunday believe she may be in danger and was last located in Lockhart, Texas south of Austin.

“A phone number that we believe she was using was pinged there,” said her grandmother, Renee Ilse. “Since then that phone number has not been reachable.”

15-year-old Layla Williams is from the Turner area, her grandmother said snuck out of their Love County home Sept. 4 and has been missing ever since.

“She moved the air conditioner over and climbed out a little-bitty hole and that’s not something we expected her to do,” Ilse said. “Her behavior did not lead me to believe that she would do anything like this.”

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the case is currently classified as a runaway. Her family is worried that she might be with untrustworthy friends.

The sheriff’s office said they’re working with law enforcement in the central Texas area.

Ilse said this isn’t the first time Williams has snuck out from the house. She said she caught Williams coming home after sneaking out nearly three weeks before.

“It was a pick-up truck that let her out near our house,” Ilse said. “All we know is that it was dark and it was loud.”

Williams’ had told school friends a week before she had a boyfriend in Texas and was going down there to see him, but had told other friends she was going to Indiana.

“We’re hoping that if she realizes what she’s done is a mistake, she can come home,” Ilse said.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office is working with law enforcement in the central Texas area to locate her.

Williams’ family says she changes her hair a lot and she might be wearing jeans and white checkerboard vans.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you know anything about her, if you think it’s very insignificant please just let us know,” Ilse said.

Williams is a national missing person and there is a case for her in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

