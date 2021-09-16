Texoma Local
Bank fraud call leads to manhunt

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Durant Police said a man who led them on a chase for hours Wednesday afternoon is now in jail.

Police said they were first called to a bank in Durant for someone committing bank fraud around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, but as soon as they got there, the suspect, Stephen Duncan, took off in a car.

Officers chased him on back roads to Caddo, where they said Duncan stole a tractor from a local farmer, then ditched that and ran into the woods.

Durant and Caddo Police departments, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Tribal police helped look for him with drones and dogs.

Some officers reported seeing Duncan climbing through trees to get away.

He was taken into custody around 7:15 Wednesday evening.

