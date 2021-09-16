City of Durant warns drivers of new construction starting in October

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - In just over 2 weeks, University Boulevard in Durant will undergo a 240 day project that will expand the roadway.

The project will begin on October 4th.

Drivers and business owners on University boulevard will be seeing the two lanes roads turn into a three lane road.

Drainage, traffic signalization, and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk are also part of the project.

The project will be in two phases with the first phase starting at the intersection on Gates. Once the 7 blocks are completed, the city will begin phase two at Radio Road for 2 blocks there.

“Bare with us during the construction phase but we are more than excited and thrilled to be able to do this for the citizens of Durant and the business owners here,” Public Information Officer for the City of Durant, Kelli Simmons said.

The city plans to finish the estimated $3.1 million project in either late spring or early summer of 2022.

