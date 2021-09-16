Coalgate man critically injured in Atoka Co. crash

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate man was critically injured in a crash in Atoka County Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said Todd Magby, 35, was northbound on US-69 approximately four miles north of Stringtown when he failed to yield making a left turn onto State Highway 43 West and was struck by a southbound semi truck.

Magby was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The trooper’s report stated that Magby was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

