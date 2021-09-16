Texoma Local
Durant-Ada set to clash on Friday

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Durant Lions will bring in the Ada Cougars on Friday night as two of the area’s biggest schools meet.

Durant is looking for their first win after losses to Madill and Glenpool. Ada is also 0-2 with losses to Ardmore and McAlester. Both teams are looking for a win to get things turned around.

“We need to win. We know that,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said. “We have a young football team that keeps getting better by the day and keeps growing.”

“They’re going to come here and Ada and Durant is always a big game,” Durant head coach Todd Vargas said. Their kids are going to be ready and I think that our kids will be ready also.”

