Elmore City man in custody after high speed police pursuit

McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Elmore City man is in custody after leading police on a high speed car chase Tuesday evening in McClain County.

According to Maysville Police, the driver, Edward Schmidt, was the suspect of a disturbance in Elmore City.

After being notified by Elmore City Police that Schmidt had fled towards Maysville, a Maysville Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect failed to pull over.

After reaching speeds of 85mph, Maysville police and McClain County Deputies were able to shut down the vehicle on highway 74 and 120th in McClain County.

Schmidt was taken into custody and brought to Garvin County Jail where he is awaiting charges.

