Elmore City man in custody after high speed police pursuit

An Elmore city man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed car chase Tuesday evening in McClain County.
Edward Schmidt
Edward Schmidt(Maysville PD)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Elmore City man is in custody after leading police on a high speed car chase Tuesday evening in McClain County.

According to Maysville Police, the driver, Edward Schmidt, was the suspect of a disturbance in Elmore City.

After being notified by Elmore City Police that Schmidt had fled towards Maysville, a Maysville Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect failed to pull over.

After reaching speeds of 85mph, Maysville police and McClain County Deputies were able to shut down the vehicle on highway 74 and 120th in McClain County.

Schmidt was taken into custody and brought to Garvin County Jail where he is awaiting charges.

September 14, 2021 around 2122 hrs, Elmore City Police responded to a disturbance in their city. Once they arrived they...

Posted by Maysville PD on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

