Grayson hosts Meet the Vikings Day

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Vikings will soon be starting up their athletic calendar, and today, they held their “Meet the Vikings Day”.

With some food and fun for all, Grayson celebrated all of their sports with a huge gathering at the college.

It was a huge crowd on hand to hype up what figures to be another great year the school. All of the Grayson teams are coming off very successful seasons.

“I think it’s really cool and exciting,” softball player Sage Harlow said. “It just shows how many people support all the athletes at Grayson.”

“This event is great,” baseball player Dax Dathe said. “It just shows there is a lot more people supporting us than we realize. We are really thankful for that and we will try and go win some games for them this Spring.”

“I am very excited. I can’t wait to start playing,” basketball player Martha Duda said. “I think we have a very good team. I think we can be the best.”

“Just to get a chance to introduce ourselves,” basketball player Aseem Luckey said. “We have the baseball team, softball, basketball teams, we have everybody out here. We’re having a good time. We’re trying to meet everybody. We have all walks of life. We have people from Philadelphia and Germany. Our teammates are definitely having a good time out here.”

