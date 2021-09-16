Hot Weekend, Tuesday Cold Front Brings Taste of Fall

Thursday offered up picturesque skies and high temperatures a few degrees above the norm, but overall a fairly pleasant late summer day.

Water vapor imagery shows a big slot of dry air extending across the southern U.S. in the mid-levels, this will keep our skies rain-free through Monday. However, a cold front will begin to approach early next week and pass through Texoma Tuesday. At this point, rainfall looks fairly likely but with disappointingly low amounts. IN fact, it looks like most spots would get less than a quarter inch. Of course, this event is several days out and that projection might change.

For now, comparing two models, the GFS shows the cold front slipping through Tuesday with only a quick shot of light to moderate rain. The Euro model shows nearly identical conditions, so this won’t be nearly enough to moisten our very dry soils.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 40% Showers, cooler

Wednesday: Sunny and mild

Thursday: Sunny and mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV