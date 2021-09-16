Hot Weekend, Tuesday Cold Front Brings Taste of Fall
...but how are rain chances shaping up with that front?
Thursday offered up picturesque skies and high temperatures a few degrees above the norm, but overall a fairly pleasant late summer day.
Water vapor imagery shows a big slot of dry air extending across the southern U.S. in the mid-levels, this will keep our skies rain-free through Monday. However, a cold front will begin to approach early next week and pass through Texoma Tuesday. At this point, rainfall looks fairly likely but with disappointingly low amounts. IN fact, it looks like most spots would get less than a quarter inch. Of course, this event is several days out and that projection might change.
For now, comparing two models, the GFS shows the cold front slipping through Tuesday with only a quick shot of light to moderate rain. The Euro model shows nearly identical conditions, so this won’t be nearly enough to moisten our very dry soils.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Sunny skies
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: 40% Showers, cooler
Wednesday: Sunny and mild
Thursday: Sunny and mild
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV