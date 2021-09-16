Texoma Local
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.

Powell died Thursday at her Wilton, Connecticut, home, longtime friend Susan Grander said. Granger said Powell died of natural causes.

Powell performed virtually her whole life, starting about age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon. She made her first movie at 16 and graduated from teenage roles to costarring in the lavish musical productions that were a 20th-century Hollywood staple.

