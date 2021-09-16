New drive through COVID testing site opens up

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center is partnering with the Accu Reference Medical Lab to open a new COVID-19 testing site in Texoma.

It’s a drive-through site, and no appointments are required.

Just show up with either a driver’s license or insurance card.

It will be free, whether you’re insured or not.

ACCU said they’re hoping the new site will take some of the pressure off WNJ.

“WNJ’s emergency room has been overrun with patients, and a lot of people are coming in to look for COVID-19 testing, and they don’t even have the supplies to perform it because the numbers are very high right now,” said Sean Todd, the regional sales director for ACCU Medical lab. “So, we’ve come to the community to help with being the equalizer, figuring out if you have COVID or not.”

The site is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm.

It is located at 118 N. Highland Ave. in Sherman.

