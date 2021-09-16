Texoma Local
One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Davis

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Davis Wednesday night.
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Davis Wednesday night.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead and a police officer was checked out at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

It started as a disturbance call on Pence Road near Hanover Road on the east side of Davis.

The officer got into a brief struggle with the suspect and police say the suspect took the officer’s gun and fired two rounds before being shot dead.

An officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper says there is no suspect at large and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

