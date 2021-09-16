Police looking for van that hit woman while rollerblading

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are looking for a driver who hit a woman rollerblading and then drove away.

Her husband, Yitz Altrusky, said his wife loves rollerblading, and it’s normal for her to go after a long day of working from home.

But yesterday, things took a turn.

“She was by Montgomery and Houston, and she was crossing the intersection, a van came, saw her, hit her anyway, slowed down afterward for like two seconds and drove off towards Walnut,” said Altrusky. “When she got hit, it sent her about half a block towards Walnut.”

In the moments after getting hit, Altrusky’s wife pulled out her phone and grabbed a picture of a white van heading towards Walnut street.

Now, the police said they are looking for the driver of that vehicle.

“I’m trying to think positive that the person may not know that he hit her,” said Altrusky. “So, that’s why I’m hoping that putting it on Facebook, maybe that person will be like ‘oh I didn’t realize I hit her,’ and then you know can come forward. I try to think, you know, we have good people here, but it’s hard to miss somebody.”

Yitz Altrusky said his wife called 911 and then him, so he got there as quickly as he could.

“She was definitely in shock, and in adrenaline, she was like ‘eh it’s no big deal, let’s just go home,’ but then you know when we get to the hospital, and they unbandage her there’s this huge opening in the back of her head,” said Altrusky.

He said she has 25 staples in her head, a concussion, a hematoma on her arm, and road burn all over her body.

For now, they’re taking it one day at a time.

“She can’t really sleep, she has nightmares, and she starts shaking,” said Altrusky. “It’s also very hard for her to get in a comfortable position because it’s all over that she hurts. But in the meantime, she’s resting in bed. I got her all of the medication and creams she needs, and I’m just doing my best to take care of her.”

Sherman Police said they are looking into why she was hit and who the driver is.

They say the white van is a work style van with panels, and they expect it to have damage in the front.

