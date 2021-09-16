Former Sherman teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A former Sherman Middle School teacher has been indicted on federal child pornography violations.

Jeffrey L. Walters, 52, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Sherman charging him with receipt of child pornography. Walters pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak.

According to court documents, Walters came to the attention of law enforcement as someone who communicated with others about his interest in child pornography. Through a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations-Dallas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement obtained a laptop and cellular phone owned and used by Walters. Forensic analysis of the laptop revealed that Walters had received child pornography, using the Internet, on multiple dates. The child pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse.

If convicted, Walters faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Sherman ISD released this statement Thursday afternoon following the announcement of Walters’ indictment:

“Sherman ISD is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the arrest of Jeffrey Walters, who has been indicted on federal child pornography violations by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Walters, a former teacher at Sherman Middle School, was placed on leave August 26 after law enforcement notified the district of their investigation. He has not been on campus since that time. Based upon the information we have received, the allegations do not involve activity on SISD property.

Student safety is our highest priority, and we remain diligent in maintaining safe schools. Sherman ISD takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously, and polices concerning staff conduct are strictly enforced.

Providing a safe, secure learning environment for students and staff is our top priority. Our investigation and cooperation with law enforcement continues, and we urge anyone with information on this criminal activity or any potential crime to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency right away.”

This is a developing story. Check back and watch News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.