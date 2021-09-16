Texoma Local
SOSU ordered to reinstate professor who claimed she was denied tenure for being trans

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A university in Oklahoma has been ordered to reinstate a professor who claims she was denied tenure because of her gender identity.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling in the case on Monday.

The court ordered professor Rachel Tudor to be reinstated at Southeastern Oklahoma State University with tenure.

A federal jury previously awarded Tudor more than $1 million after finding the university discriminated against her and wrongfully denied her tenure, but the trial court later reduced that award.

Both parties appealed.

The appeals court ordered the lower court to recalculate how much pay and attorney’s fees Tudor is entitled to.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

