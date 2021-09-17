90s For The Weekend, Lows in The 50s Next Week!
We also need some rain...how promising are the chances?
Expect a hot last weekend of summer with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of sunshine. Water vapor shows a big slot of dry air all cross the southern U.S. in the mid-levels, this will keep our skies rain-free through Monday while sinking air underneath developing high pressure provides the heat.
Let’s talk about our next weather change, a cold front will surge southward Sunday-Monday and move through Texoma sometime Tuesday. The air trajectory ahead of the front will allow for a fair return moisture flow, but a lack of an upper level component suggests amounts will be limited, ranging from nothing at all to perhaps a half inch at the most. This is not good news as most areas have had less than a half inch of rain in the past three weeks.
Behind the front the wind flow will be offshore into the Gulf, meaning a prolonged period of dry air in place. Expect some fine early fall weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s from Wednesday to Friday of next week. Good stuff!
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: 40% Showers, windy and cooler
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy
Thursday: Sunny skies
Friday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV