90s For The Weekend, Lows in The 50s Next Week!

Expect a hot last weekend of summer with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of sunshine. Water vapor shows a big slot of dry air all cross the southern U.S. in the mid-levels, this will keep our skies rain-free through Monday while sinking air underneath developing high pressure provides the heat.

Let’s talk about our next weather change, a cold front will surge southward Sunday-Monday and move through Texoma sometime Tuesday. The air trajectory ahead of the front will allow for a fair return moisture flow, but a lack of an upper level component suggests amounts will be limited, ranging from nothing at all to perhaps a half inch at the most. This is not good news as most areas have had less than a half inch of rain in the past three weeks.

Behind the front the wind flow will be offshore into the Gulf, meaning a prolonged period of dry air in place. Expect some fine early fall weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s from Wednesday to Friday of next week. Good stuff!

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 40% Showers, windy and cooler

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV