A+ Athlete: Isaac McNutt, Antlers

Antlers, Okla (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Isaac McNutt of Antlers High School.

Isaac is ranked number one in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. He was the Oklahoma High School Honor Society OCAST recipient for Physical Science and Chemistry. He is also the winner of the Oklahoma American Legion Boys State Award for Outstanding Citizenship.

”My parents have always pushed that in my life. It’s above everything else so I can progress in my education later,” said Isaac McNutt, A+ Athlete. I’m motivated in everything I do. Just to have that passion to succeed in every way.”

”Isaac is one of the students that every teacher dreams to have,” said Antlers science teacher Amy Gardner. “Isaac always goes out of his way to help other students who are struggling, yet always gets his work accomplished first. He is an unbelievable leader in our school.”

Isaac is member of the Bearcats baseball and golf team. On the diamond, He has earned All-District First Team Honors and helped Antler to a district Championship in 2018. On the golf course, he’s a team captain and a player the coaches can always count on.

”He’s a heck of a role model. You know he’s someone for the younger ones to look up to,” said Antlers baseball coach Chris Gibbs. “Being able to tell him when he goes over here with a group and they’re doing something, you know it’s going to be worked on because he’s going to make sure it’s worked on. They’re going to finish whatever you want them to do.”

”It’s kind of like given and take, I got to be eligible,” said McNutt. So, for me to be able to play sports I have to be successful in the classroom. Then like I said earlier, my parents are a big push in my life.”

