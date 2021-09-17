Sherman Police K-9 duo goes to Hollywood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two members of the Sherman Police Department, Jaeger, the Belgian Malinois, and his trainer Officer Breggoree Anderson, made their way across the country to compete in the A&E series America’s Top Dog. The partners work together on the Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Team.

Anderson says in March of last year, he got a call from a producer on A&E’s America’s Top Dog.

“Think of the Ultimate Ninja Warrior but for K-9s and their handlers,” Officer Anderson said.

The next thing they knew, they were on a flight to Los Angeles, CA.

“It was a cool experience,” said Anderson. “Just being able to travel with him, get him on a plane. I wasn’t really sure how he was going to do, being on a plane around a bunch of people- but he actually sat in the seat right next to me and took a nap the entire time!”

The competition features dogs from across the nation, as they compete in a series of challenges to test their speed, agility, teamwork and trust.

“We’re always training, we’re always working, we’re always doing something,” Anderson said.

Anderson says he’s honored to represent the Sherman Police Department.

“These are dogs from all over the country, so to be able to represent Sherman PD and the K-9 program has been awesome,” said Anderson.

He says he hopes this will bring attention to the importance of police K-9s.

“There’s a lot of things that the dogs can do that we can’t,” Anderson said. “Often times sending them in somewhere can be safer for all parties involved.”

The episode featuring Jaeger and Officer Anderson airs Saturday September 18, at 2 p.m. on A&E.

The Sherman Police Department is hosting a watch party Saturday, at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille in the Billy’s Grille Bar, located at 110 FM 1417 Sherman, TX 75090.

Here’s where you can watch A&E on your streaming devises:

Comcast Cable: Ch. 34

DIRECTV

DISH: Ch. 118

Hulu Live TV

Spectrum: Ch. 42 or 54

Time Warner Cable: Ch. 71

