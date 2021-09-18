Ardmore native working to honor families of 9/11 victims

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last year Ardmore’s own Captain Sam Waters and his unit decided to hold a special ruck march for 9/11. They carried weighted backpacks for 2,977 minutes, one for each victim of the attacks.

But he wanted to go a step further and show those directly affected by the attacks that this was for them by presenting victims families with a piece of the march.

The unit carried to an American flag with them on their march.

They decided to fold that flag and send it along with a specially made coin to a family of one of the victims.

“We felt that it was more important to show the people who were directly impacted by 9/11 that they’re remembered and that their loved ones are remembered” Waters said.

The first year they presented one flag to one family, but for the 20th anniversary they wanted to go bigger.

The event spread to their whole base and involved over 200 people and a second flag presented to a special kind of family.

“I remember being at the museum and seeing ladder 3 in there its the one that’s all mangled, the whole front of it pretty much missing,” said Waters. “So I reached out to them and they were willing to accept it.”

Ladder company three lost 12 members while rescuing people from the towers.

They also presented a flag to Amy Davidson, whose husband was a fire fighter that responded that day.

Waters says the response from the families makes the effort worth it.

“Its incredible how strong these families are and how appreciative they are of you reaching out to them and they really embrace us,” Waters said.

With the event now established as a tradition, waters wants to see it grow with one goal in mind.

Deliver a flag to the families of every victim of that fateful day.

“Its a daunting task but we’re fully committed to hitting them all and we’re not going to stop until we do,” Waters said.

Waters says they plan to expand the event by bringing it to different bases as they’re stationed across the country.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.