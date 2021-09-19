Smithsonian exhibit comes to Tishomingo for limited time

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Normally if you wanted to experience the Smithsonian museum you’d have to travel all the way to Washington D.C., but for a limited time only the Smithsonian has come to Texoma right here at the Johnston county public library.

“When you think of the Smithsonian you think of massive buildings filled with different archives of memorabilia and history,” said library branch manager Michael Henthorn. “And to get to have something like that here in the library where everyone in our community can come in and see it, its great.”

That experience comes through the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Changes in Rural America.

It offers an interactive way to learn about how different parts of the country developed over time.

This one features Johnston county, Oklahoma.

“Its really about how life has changed since Oklahoma was settled to the present,” Henthorn said. 150 years ago the way we live now was unimaginable to most people.”

The exhibit officially opened in September.

It caught the attention of the community and surrounding communities almost immediately.

“Its drawn in quite a few people we’ve had probably an uptick from 25 to 30 people to double that,” Henthorn said.

In addition the the interactive displays the exhibit also has several special events planned.

Including guest speakers like New York Times best selling author Carolyn Brown.

Local residents have enjoyed having this piece of the worlds largest museum complex in their backyard.

“I know a lot of people here haven’t traveled to Washington D.C. so they haven’t seen the real Smithsonian so its nice for the exhibits to come here,” said Tishomingo resident and featured pottery specialist Amy Gantt.

“Its an opportunity that a lot of Oklahomans might not otherwise have to be able to say they’ve seen a Smithsonian exhibit,” Henthorn said.

The final day to come out and check out the exhibit is October 23rd

