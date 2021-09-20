Carter County wreck sends two to hospital by helicopter

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with injuries after a wreck in Carter County Sunday evening.

Troopers say it happened on HWY 70 at Texaco Road just before 7:30 p.m. in Lone Grove.

They say an 18-year-old woman driving a Kia Forte failed to yield through traffic, when she ran into another SUV that was headed west.

The driver of that SUV, a 35-year-old woman, was thrown from her vehicle, about 45 feet. One of her passengers, a 7-year-old child was also flown about 30 feet from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

