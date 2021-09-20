Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Carter County wreck sends two to hospital by helicopter

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with injuries after a wreck in Carter County Sunday evening.

Troopers say it happened on HWY 70 at Texaco Road just before 7:30 p.m. in Lone Grove.

They say an 18-year-old woman driving a Kia Forte failed to yield through traffic, when she ran into another SUV that was headed west.

The driver of that SUV, a 35-year-old woman, was thrown from her vehicle, about 45 feet. One of her passengers, a 7-year-old child was also flown about 30 feet from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two members of the Sherman Police Department, Jaeger, the Belgian Malinois, and his trainer...
Sherman Police K-9 duo goes to Hollywood
Local doctor says "healthy" people don't need to get COVID-19 vaccine booster right now
Local doctor says healthy people don’t need COVID vaccine booster
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
A now-former Sherman Middle School teacher has been indicted on federal child pornography...
Former Sherman teacher indicted on federal child porn charges
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Congregations from all over Denison threw a joint event on Sunday called Denison Comeback.
Denison Church’s join together to fill the pews
A Dutch Brother’s Coffee shop will be considered during the next Sherman Planning and Zoning...
DutchBros Coffee could be coming to Sherman
A traveling Smithsonian exhibit has made a limited time stop at the Johnston county public...
Smithsonian exhibit comes to Tishomingo for limited time
Captain Sam Waters and his troop are traveling across the country every year and presenting...
Ardmore native working to honor families of 9/11 victims