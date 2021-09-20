Denison Church’s join together to fill the pews

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Congregations from all over Denison threw a joint event on Sunday called Denison Comeback.

This event included inflatables, music, and food.

It was set up to get residents of Denison eager to fill the pews at one of their local churches, especially after COVID-19.

The pandemic closed the doors of many local churches within the past year, forcing many of them to find different ways to worship.

“I went as long as the doors were open, and when they weren’t open, we did it online,” said Georgia Leach, a member of a local church.

With that also came the dwindling attendance.

“Our church personally, we’ve seen a drop of about 50 percent of what we normally had beforehand,” said Gene Amerson, the Pastor of New Beginnings Fellowship and President of The Denison Ministerial Alliance. “It’s just been a hard thing for churches. To really be a church, we need to be together.”

Sunday afternoon, the Denison Ministerial Alliance and 22 churches of all denominations threw a community event to say it’s time to come back to church.

“We want to see it as a kingdom day and not a First Baptist day and not a particular church day but really a day about God’s kingdom in here in Denison,” said Stephen Suffron, the Pastor of First Baptist Denison.

They wanted the event to inspire locals to either join a church for the first time or reconnect with one and finally start filling up sanctuaries again, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We’ve seen a lot of people get run down and discouraged,” said Suffron. “Even when things are heavy, especially when things are heavy, we need each other to kind of help lift the weight together.”

And churchgoers like Georgia Leach said they’re ready.

“I think we should all come together,” said Leach. “It’s time.”

There was also community worship inside Munson Stadium, featuring Denison Football Coach Brent Whitson and singer Jaye Thomas.

