DutchBros Coffee could be coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new coffee shop could be coming to Texoma, and it’s not another Starbucks.

A Dutch Brother’s Coffee shop will be considered during the next Sherman Planning and Zoning meeting, for a spot in the Sherman town center.

If approved, Dutch Bro’s will be built right next to the raising Canes.

This coffee shop would be the the only Dutch Brother’s location between the DFW metroplex and surrounding Oklahoma City area.

