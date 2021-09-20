Alleged ambulance thief wanted in connection to Choctaw County death

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The OSBI and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma are seeking for information regarding the whereabouts of a Soper man in connection to the death of Delbert Hedrick.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Reid Smith Lester Jordan, 27, of Soper, Oklahoma, after he allegedly stole an ambulance from the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority in February.

According to OSBI, on the evening of February 28, 2021, Choctaw County EMS responded to a call at 500 block of Clay Street in Soper, OK., because Hedrick was experiencing chest pains.

While paramedics were treating Hedrick inside the residence, an unidentified male jumped in the ambulance and drove away.

After realizing the ambulance had been stolen, Paramedics instructed Hedrick’s wife to take him to the Paris, TX Regional Medical Center.

While en route, Hendrick became unresponsive.

They were met along the highway by Paris, TX police and fire who attempted CPR until an ambulance could arrive.

The crew continued to perform life-saving measures but Hedrick succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Paris Regional Medical Center.

After a thorough investigation, Choctaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Jordan, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

He is currently facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree and Malicious Injury to Property. His bond is set at $100,000.

If you know Jordan’s whereabouts, contact the Choctaw Nation Dispatch at (580) 920-1517 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

OSBI AND CHOCTAW NATION SEEKING INFORMATION ON SUSPECT’S WHEREABOUTS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 20, 2021 CHOCTAW... Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Monday, September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.