New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide

State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a Pushmataha County residence Sunday.
State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a Pushmataha County residence Sunday.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Medical Examiner’s office has determined the cause of death in a Pushmataha county murder, suicide earlier this year.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Lee Cole II, 41, and Ashley Cole, 35, were found inside the home located east of Rattan in June.

The autopsy report says Ashley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and Lee died from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Family said the married couple of 17 years have 3 kids and that they were going through a divorce. They were shocked to hear what happened.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

