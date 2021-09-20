Retired Calera cop fighting for life from post-COVID complications

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A former Calera cop is fighting for his life in a Tulsa hospital, and COVID is to blame.

Scott Bryant served in his hometown of Calera for years before retiring.

He first became sick with COVID 3 weeks ago to the point of being ventilated at a Texoma hospital. But last week his medical needs exceeded the ability of our local healthcare professionals, and he was flown to Tulsa for care.

“He’s on a vent, he was on a vent here, but now he’s on a vent up there,” said Calera Police Chaplain, Jacob Toews.

49-year-old Scott Bryant served as a Calera police officer for 10 years before retiring.

“We feel like he’s family, and he actually is family to our chief,” said Toews.

He was flown to a Tulsa hospital last Thursday.

“He has blood clots in his legs, a brain bleed, multiple blood clots in his brain as well. He’s just very, very sick,” said Toews.

While serving his hometown, Police Chaplain Jacob Toews said Bryant was very involved and loved by the community.

“He was the school resource officer for a while and did all kinds of things in the community as far as helping people, I mean I don’t know how many times he helped me personally,” said Toews.

Family said he now owns a business in Durant.

“Tremendous guy that will help anybody with anything. The fact that he’s in the hospital and sick is just tearing us up,” said Toews.

Toews said Bryant has no underlying conditions that would have complicated his COVID illness. He is not vaccinated.

An account, which can be #2967006, has been set up in Bryant’s name at Calera First United Bank for donations.

“We need to help them out, that’s the bottom line. Help us help the family,” said Toews.

The family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. you can stop by for a barbeque lunch sponsored by Calera Police, Calera Public Schools, First United Bank in Calera, Calera Baptist Church and Calera Families in Need. All proceeds will go to Scott and his family.

