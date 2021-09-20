Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was convicted of kidnapping, beating and raping a woman in 2019 following a five-day jury trial in Grayson County district court last week.

Prosecutors said Clyde Joe Parker II, 50, picked up and gave the woman a ride on August 31, 2019.

When police were called to the emergency room, the victim told officers she accepted a ride from Parker the day before and was in his truck when he began “wailing” on her for no reason.

Upon interview, the responding officers determined the victim had obvious signs of trauma to her face, also learned of bruising on her body and a broken collar bone.

Following an interview with Parker where he described a location where the victim “fell,” Sherman Police began searching for the location Parker described.

The detective came upon a rear parking lot belonging to GCEC and also noticed that there was a security camera facing the parking lot.

GCEC allowed the detective to review the security footage which revealed the attack and confirmed the victim’s claim against Parker.

“The detective’s location of the security footage was critical to this case and conviction of Parker, and we commend the investigation of the Sherman Police Department. The surveillance video of this vicious attack sealed his fate,” said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood.

“The defendant picked the victim because she was very vulnerable, making what he thought was an easy target that he could control. However, she mustered the courage to confront her attacker in court,” District Attorney Brett Smith added.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for October 18.

