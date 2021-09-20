Strong winds Tuesday along With Fall Coolness

Weather Aware for a big change: very gusty winds moving in overnight and continuing through the day Tuesday. Gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Water vapor shows a lot of dry air, but the atmosphere is quite unstable and with the front providing lift some scattered storms are possible overnight and into Tuesday morning. Rain chance is 30%.

Surface high pressure will move in a huge blob of dry air and keep us rain-free from Tuesday afternoon through most of next week. The heat returns for the weekend but we will get to enjoy several cool nights before that happens!

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 30% Showers morning, windy and cooler

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV