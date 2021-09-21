Texoma Local
City of Denison Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

The City of Denison announced senior leadership team transitions that will take place in the coming weeks.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison, Texas – The City of Denison announced senior leadership team transitions that will take place in the coming weeks.

John Webb, the executive director of Planning & Community Development, resigned and will be replaced by Fire Chief Gregg Loyd.

Loyd will serve as the Interim Director of Development.

City Manager, Greg Smith, said: “We are blessed that Gregg will be staying on with Team Denison. This is a wonderful opportunity for the City to keep a valued asset on staff and for Gregg to expand his horizons. We look forward to working with him in his new role.”

With the new staffing change, Kenneth Jacks, from Tomball, TX has been named the Interim Fire Chief.

After spending 27 years at Richardson Fire Department and being the Interim Fire Chief for Tomball, TX, Smith said, “The City is excited to bring Kenneth on as Interim Chief of Denison Fire Rescue. His breadth of knowledge and management experience make him the perfect candidate to continue to move DFR forward and lead the team through the transition to a full-time Fire Chief.”

Jacks will begin his role for Denison Fire Rescue on October 11, 2021.

For more information, visit www.cityofdenison.com.

