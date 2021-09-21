Clear Cool Nights, Sunny Warm Days
...but dry skies continue and the drought slowly worsens
Air temperatures are running below normal for this time of year for a change; Wednesday morning lows will run in the low to mid 50s, about 10 degrees below the average.
The weather pattern will continue rather benign over the next few days. Moderate north breezes and plenty of sun will make for a pleasant Wednesday. Thursday morning sees the coolest readings with high pressure nearly overhead, upper 40s to lower 50s can be expected. Expect sunny 80s for Thursday afternoon.
The weekend outlook shows southerly to southwesterly winds, sunny skies and dry air boosting highs back into the 90s, well above average, for the last weekend of September. This will make for high fire danger with dry and breezy conditions expected.
The first hope for rain arrives the middle of next week, computer models shows a slow-moving upper low that may be able to scare up some rain by then. We surely need it!
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Sunny
Thursday: Sunny
Friday: Sunny skies, rather hot
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and hot
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and hot
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy
Tuesday: 20% Showers, windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV