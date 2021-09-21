Masks no longer required on Sherman ISD campus

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Students at Sherman Independent School district are no longer required to wear a face mask on campus, effective Tuesday September 21. Board members voted to lift the mandate on masks after an hours long executive session, following a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general and a heated school board meeting Monday night.

This comes just 10 days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the district, saying they defied the governor’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates and a new temporary restraining order requiring the district to make mask-wearing optional.

“I want them to know that there are some of us out there who support them and believe they are making the right decision for our kids” said Sherman ISD parent Paul Manley.

On Friday, the Texas Education Agency finally came out with their guidance on masks in schools, saying executive order GA-38 made it illegal to require them.

In August News 12 reported on the several protestors that stood outside the Sherman administration building, opposing the mask mandate.

Then in September, Sherman superintendent Dr. David Hicks said they would maintain the policy- despite the lawsuit.

Monday the board lifted the mandate. During the lengthy board meeting, one by one members of the community took the stand to make their voices heard.

“You are not doctors, health professionals, nor Gods!” Sherman ISD parent Sonya Richardson said. “Tonight we’re very thrilled, (I) just can’t believe they’ve finally came to their senses, even though they still believe the craziness that these masks were doing anything.”

The attorney general keeps a running list of school districts in the state that have or had mask mandates. Paris ISD also lifted their mask mandate after the AG filed a temporary restraining order against them. Honey Grove and Trenton schools are both listed as previously having mask mandates but now in compliance with the governor’s order.

While the mandate has been lifted, school officials say masks are still strongly encouraged.

Sherman was the last school district in Texoma to require masks.

