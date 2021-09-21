Texoma Local
New TikTok challenge suggests kids needing attention, principal says

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - School administrators across the country are getting frustrated with a new TikTok trend called “Devious Licks,” where students vandalize and steal things like soap, face masks and even water fountains from schools.

Wilson schools got their taste of the trend last week when someone took apart a soap dispenser. Wilson High School principal Josh Mitchell said when he heard about the trend, he thought it sounded like a cry for attention.

“We weren’t really trying to play gotcha,” Mitchell said. “Or trying to shame the kids that did it. I think it was more of an issue of let’s reach out to those kids. We don’t want them to look to social media for that attention. We want that attention to come from us.”

Mitchell said he heard about the trend from a lone grove principal.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, have you heard about this new trend that’s going around, we’ve had all these incidents,’ and stuff,” Mitchell said. “And I was like-at the time we hadn’t had any incidents.”

Mitchell said the very next day, someone took apart a middle school soap dispenser and threw it away.

Madill schools have been hit too, with bathroom stalls and mirrors smashed.

On Facebook, the district asked parents to talk to their kids about respecting school property.

Mitchell spoke with the middle school students after it happened. He said they have more constructive ways to spend their time.

“Beta [club] and FFA and Athletics, all the things that kids can be involved with,” Mitchell said. “I think if you eliminate boredom, if you eliminate that idleness. I think that helps them stay busy. With our leadership and service organizations they’ve really become identified with the school and take pride in the school.”

