Peeping Tom warning in Healdton, OK

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Healdton Police Department is advising the community to be on the look out for a peeping Tom.

According to Police Chief Robert Clark, there are three reported incidents that have all occurred near Texas street.

The first two happened around 1st street and the latest was near 6th street.

Police say that during all three incidents the women were at home by themselves.

The department says that if you see someone snooping around and they don’t belong there to please call them or 911.

