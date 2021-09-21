Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it gets stolen

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.

The dog’s name is Fancy, and she’s a five-year-old wiener dog.

Her owners, the Hearrel family, said they were enjoying dinner at Cheddar’s when things took a turn.

The Hearrell’s had left Fancy in their truck Friday evening with the air conditioning on, thinking they had locked the doors.

“The truck was stolen from the Cheddar’s parking lot, and Fancy was inside,” said CW Hearrell.

It wasn’t until later that evening police said they found the truck off Eisenhower Pkwy in Denison.

“We think, given where the truck was found, they just tossed her to the side of the road,” said Hearrell.

By Saturday, Fancy had ended up in Sherman near S First Street.

“I was just riding on the four-wheeler, and all of a sudden I just see my dog seeing a little puppy and I’m like ‘who is he messing with,’ and I’m thinking okay he’s probably one of the neighbors,” said Elizabeth Moreno, who found the dog.

None of her neighbors claimed her, but when Moreno opened up social media, there were Fancy’s photos.

Immediately, she called the owners to say she found their dog.

“Once we pulled up the owner’s driveway, I picked up Fancy and put her down, and oh my gosh, she was like a bullet- just flashed to the owners, rushing and crying,” said Moreno.

Fancy had made it home.

“There are no words,” said Hearrell. “When we finally saw her, she just completely rolled over on her back and has just been whining and overjoyed the entire time. We are so glad that she is back home.”

The Hearrell’s got both their vehicle and beloved dog back.

Nothing else of value was stolen, and the truck had no damages.

Moreno received a surprise herself- a 500 dollar reward.

