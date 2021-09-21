SOSU to provide free COVID-19 vaccines on campus

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - In efforts to protect families from COVID-19, Southeastern Oklahoma State University will offer free vaccinations to students, faculty, staff, and the Durant community.

On Wednesday, September 22, the college will partner with the Oklahoma Department to administer the vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who are interested can find the mobile unit in front of the Glen D. Johnson Student Union on campus. All three vaccines will be available and photo ID is required.

People seeking to get a second dose must provide proof of vaccination.

Vaccinations will also be provided on Oct. 6 and Oct. 20.

