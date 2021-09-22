Texoma Local
13 service members to be honored this weekend at Eisenhower Monument

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is honoring the 13 service members who lost their lives in Kabul, Afghanistan.

This weekend is the one month anniversary of the attack that took their lives.

The city will put 13 wreaths at the Eisenhower Veterans Monument this Saturday.

City Director of Communications, Aaron Werner said it’s the least a small town can do to pay respects for their ultimate sacrifice.

”While it may not be a huge thing that we’re able to pull off it’s something that shows that we as a community, as Grayson County and Denison, Texas, we care and we are so thankful for the price that was paid,” said Werner.

The memorial will be on display at the monument on Saturday and Sunday.

