Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Clyde Parker
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman
Two people were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with injuries after a wreck in Carter County...
Carter County wreck sends two to hospital by helicopter
Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
Retired Calera cop fighting for life from post-COVID complications

Latest News

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57
Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training...
Permitless carry seminar in Sherman
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim