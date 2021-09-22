Chilly First Night of Fall

Wednesday’s water vapor sequence shows the storm track shifting away to the northeast, leaving Texoma high and dry for many days to come.

Early fall high-pressure will keep the air dry and skies mostly clear into at least Monday. Thursday will see the coolest morning with the high nearly overhead followed by a gradual warming trend into the weekend as southerly winds return. The dry winds penetrated deep into the Gulf so rain is of near zero chance until the middle of next week.

Computer projections show a chance of rain developing Tue-Wed of next week as Gulf flow finally returns and interacts with a weak upper low. We surely need it as fire danger continues to increase. Please be very careful with any outdoor ignition sources.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: 40% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV